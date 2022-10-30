Eddie Kingston Reveals Jon Moxley Tried To Get Him Into WWE Repeatedly For 3 Years

Eddie Kingston recently spoke with the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, where he was asked if Jon Moxley ever tried to get him to join WWE back when he was Dean Ambrose:
“My only interest was making money. I didn’t care where it was, and I used to tell a lot of young guys on the independents, ‘Don’t be a mark or a fan for letters. Be a mark and a fan for dollar signs. So it didn’t really matter where I was as long as I got paid. But Jon [Moxley] would definitely try. He has his ways, you know what I mean. He would hit me up once a year for like three years, ‘Hey, I sent your tape to [William] Regal. And I wouldn’t have his number saved because he changed his number. And every year, I’d be like, ‘Who’s this?’ ‘It’s Mox!’ ‘Yo, what’s up Mox?’ ‘Nothing.’ Then the next year, ‘Hey, I sent more of your stuff to Regal and WWE.’ Then I’d be like, ‘Who is this? Oh it’s Mox.’ ‘What’s up,’ no answer again. It was like that for three years in a row.”
On the Blackpool Combat Club:
“I don’t trust him [William Regal] because he’s a Bryan fan. He really likes Bryan, and he really likes Claudio. And I don’t know. You lie down with dogs, you get fleas. Me and Claudio are cool now, but I don’t trust him. Only reason why me and Claudio are cool is because Mox asked me. But I told Mox that I would never be cool with Bryan.”
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com