WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura Heading To Pro Wrestling NOAH To Face The Great Muta

Shinsuke Nakamura is heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH.

The promotion announced this morning that the WWE star will wrestle The Great Muta in a one-on-one match at NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1st at Budokan Hall.

Nakamura reacted to the news on Twitter by posting, “This is a miracle."

Keiji Mutoh is planning his retirement tour that will end on February 21, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome. He is set to have his final match in NJPW on November 20 at the NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over event, where he will team with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano againstKhan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare.