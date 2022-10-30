WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura Heading To Pro Wrestling NOAH To Face The Great Muta

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 30, 2022

WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura Heading To Pro Wrestling NOAH To Face The Great Muta

Shinsuke Nakamura is heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH.

The promotion announced this morning that the WWE star will wrestle The Great Muta in a one-on-one match at NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1st at Budokan Hall.

Nakamura reacted to the news on Twitter by posting, “This is a miracle."

Keiji Mutoh is planning his retirement tour that will end on February 21, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome. He is set to have his final match in NJPW on November 20 at the NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over event, where he will team with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano againstKhan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare.


Tags: #noah #wwe #shinsuke nakamura #great muta

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79181/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer