Title Change Took Place At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street

Check out the results below from the October 28 NJPW Rumble on 44th Street event which saw Motor City Machine Guns defeat Kevin Knight & The DKC and Aussie Open to become the new NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions.

Below are the results from the event (F4WOnline):

Jay White & Juice Robinson def. Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston

Shingo Takagi (c) def. El Phantasmo – KOPW 2022 New York City Street Fight

Mayu Iwatani (c) def. KiLynn King – SWA World Championship

Minoru Suzuki def. Clark Connors (w/Ken Shamrock)

Shota Umino, Wheeler Yuta & Homicide def. Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

Fred Rosser (c) def. Jonathan Gresham – NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

Motor City Machine Guns def. Aussie Open (c), & Kevin Knight & The DKC – NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship

Yujiro Takahashi & SHO def. YOH & Rocky Romero

Kylie Rae & Tiara James def. Waka Tsukiyama & Mina Shirakawa