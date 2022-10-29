Title Change Took Place At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street

Check out the results below from the October 28 NJPW Rumble on 44th Street event which saw Motor City Machine Guns defeat Kevin Knight & The DKC and Aussie Open to become the new NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions.
Below are the results from the event (F4WOnline):
The Motor City Machine Guns have won the NJPW Strong tag team championships!#NJRumble pic.twitter.com/QewWsJoqGL— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 29, 2022
