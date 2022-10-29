WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Title Change Took Place At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 29, 2022

Title Change Took Place At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street

Check out the results below from the October 28 NJPW Rumble on 44th Street event which saw Motor City Machine Guns defeat Kevin Knight & The DKC and Aussie Open to become the new NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions.

Below are the results from the event (F4WOnline):

  • Jay White & Juice Robinson def. Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston
  • Shingo Takagi (c) def. El Phantasmo – KOPW 2022 New York City Street Fight
  • Mayu Iwatani (c) def. KiLynn King  – SWA World Championship
  • Minoru Suzuki def. Clark Connors (w/Ken Shamrock)
  • Shota Umino, Wheeler Yuta & Homicide def. Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
  • Fred Rosser (c) def. Jonathan Gresham – NJPW Strong Openweight Championship
  • Motor City Machine Guns def. Aussie Open (c), & Kevin Knight & The DKC – NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship
  • Yujiro Takahashi & SHO def. YOH & Rocky Romero
  • Kylie Rae & Tiara James def. Waka Tsukiyama & Mina Shirakawa


Tags: #aew #njpw #rumble on 44th street

