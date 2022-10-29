Update On Mike Tyson’s AEW Return On Next Week’s Rampage

AEW announced last night that Mike Tyson would return to the promotion on next Friday’s episode of Rampage from Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall. Tyson will be appearing to join the announcing team.

PWInsider is reporting this "may not be just a one-off appearance for Mike Tyson in AEW and that the deal for Tyson to appear was put together just a few days ago."

AEW has been trying to put more importance on Rampage in recent weeks, and Tyson appearing will no doubt help boost viewership.

