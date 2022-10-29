WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Mike Tyson’s AEW Return On Next Week’s Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 29, 2022

AEW announced last night that Mike Tyson would return to the promotion on next Friday’s episode of Rampage from Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall. Tyson will be appearing to join the announcing team.

PWInsider is reporting this "may not be just a one-off appearance for Mike Tyson in AEW and that the deal for Tyson to appear was put together just a few days ago."

AEW has been trying to put more importance on Rampage in recent weeks, and Tyson appearing will no doubt help boost viewership.

