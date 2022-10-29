Booker T Says Mandy Rose Is The Best In The Wrestling Business Right Now

Booker T took to the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast to give his opinions on WWE star Mandy Rose.

“Mandy Rose, man, she stepped up. She stepped up. She’s definitely a player, man. When I said she is the best in the business right now, that wasn’t just cliche or anything like that. She’s come up. Just the looks in her face, her work, her mannerisms, her work ethic. Everything is literally on point, and you can see her confidence level in-ring, it’s like way over the top. It’s just awesome to see, man, because I know exactly where Mandy Rose come from. I was there at the beginning, Tough Enough 2016, when she beat herself up trying to win that contest. She didn’t win it, but I swear man, she did everything possible she could have done to win it.” So to see her where she is right now, she’s getting her flowers. I say man, ‘You go girl! You do it!’ So yeah, it’s awesome.”

On Mandy Rose going back to NXT: