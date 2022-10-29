Wardlow Misses Cody Rhodes Presence In The AEW Locker Room

Wardlow was recently a guest on the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about his feelings about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW to go to WWE.

"I don’t know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will support whatever he wants to do with his life, so I would never hold that against him, and I told him that. I personally do miss his presence in the locker room … he does have a very positive presence backstage, and he was somebody I could comfortably go to, and speak to, so I do miss having him around. But, I will always wish him the best of luck in whatever he does.”