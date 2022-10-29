WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wardlow Misses Cody Rhodes Presence In The AEW Locker Room

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 29, 2022

Wardlow was recently a guest on the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about his feelings about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW to go to WWE.

"I don’t know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will support whatever he wants to do with his life, so I would never hold that against him, and I told him that. I personally do miss his presence in the locker room … he does have a very positive presence backstage, and he was somebody I could comfortably go to, and speak to, so I do miss having him around. But, I will always wish him the best of luck in whatever he does.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #cody rhodes #wardlow

