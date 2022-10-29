WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bayley Wants To See A Midcard Women's Championship Get Introduced To WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 29, 2022

Bayley was recently interviewed for SportsKeeda, where she gave her opinion on whether or not WWE should introduce a midcard women's championship.

“I mean, it wouldn’t hurt. It would be nice to have another title. I think it’s just going to take time. When we wanted those Women’s Tag Team Titles, it took a long time, and it took someone actually fighting for them. If that’s what we want, someone has to stand up for it and really fight for it and prove that it’s going to be a benefit for the division.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
