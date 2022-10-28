Logan Paul Reveals How Becoming A WWE Superstar Has Changed His Life

Logan Paul was recently interviewed by Verge Magazine, where he spoke about what his WWE career has done for him in terms of being recognized by people.

“It’s been an evolution of how people identify me when they see me in the streets, right? At first it was “The Vine Guy”, and then it became “I’ve seen your videos Guy”. Then it became “The YouTube Guy”. Then it became “Yo, Paul Something, right?” Then Logan Paul ‘WWE Superstar.’ After all these years, I feel like that title is the one with the most validity. Not that I need to be validated, but also it’s awesome that I’m validated with a title like that because immediately you get respect and at the end of the day, everyone just wants to be respected. I think it’s really hard to not respect someone who’s willing to get in that ring and sacrifice their body for the entertainment of millions of people. It’s incredible.”

On his goal at Crown Jewel: