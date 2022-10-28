Logan Paul Reveals How Becoming A WWE Superstar Has Changed His Life

Logan Paul was recently interviewed by Verge Magazine, where he spoke about what his WWE career has done for him in terms of being recognized by people.
“It’s been an evolution of how people identify me when they see me in the streets, right? At first it was “The Vine Guy”, and then it became “I’ve seen your videos Guy”. Then it became “The YouTube Guy”. Then it became “Yo, Paul Something, right?” Then Logan Paul ‘WWE Superstar.’ After all these years, I feel like that title is the one with the most validity. Not that I need to be validated, but also it’s awesome that I’m validated with a title like that because immediately you get respect and at the end of the day, everyone just wants to be respected. I think it’s really hard to not respect someone who’s willing to get in that ring and sacrifice their body for the entertainment of millions of people. It’s incredible.”
On his goal at Crown Jewel:
“If the WWE fans don’t already respect me, after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th, you will be forced to respect me. You might not like me. I might not be your favorite wrestler, but you will have to respect what I can do in that ring, and that’s my goal. I could give two ***** who likes me or not, but you will always acknowledge that when I get in that ring, you are going to be entertained. That’s my goal.”
⚡ Mick Foley Reveals Why He Hasn't Returned To WWE, "I Can't Remember Written Promos."
During the latest episode of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley spoke about his return to WWE in 2012. "I thought I would come back for one or two [...]— Guy Incognito Oct 28, 2022 11:55AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com