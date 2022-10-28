WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Logan Paul Reveals How Becoming A WWE Superstar Has Changed His Life

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 28, 2022

Logan Paul Reveals How Becoming A WWE Superstar Has Changed His Life

Logan Paul was recently interviewed by Verge Magazine, where he spoke about what his WWE career has done for him in terms of being recognized by people.

“It’s been an evolution of how people identify me when they see me in the streets, right? At first it was “The Vine Guy”, and then it became “I’ve seen your videos Guy”. Then it became “The YouTube Guy”. Then it became “Yo, Paul Something, right?” Then Logan Paul ‘WWE Superstar.’ After all these years, I feel like that title is the one with the most validity. Not that I need to be validated, but also it’s awesome that I’m validated with a title like that because immediately you get respect and at the end of the day, everyone just wants to be respected. I think it’s really hard to not respect someone who’s willing to get in that ring and sacrifice their body for the entertainment of millions of people. It’s incredible.”

On his goal at Crown Jewel:

“If the WWE fans don’t already respect me, after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th, you will be forced to respect me. You might not like me. I might not be your favorite wrestler, but you will have to respect what I can do in that ring, and that’s my goal. I could give two ***** who likes me or not, but you will always acknowledge that when I get in that ring, you are going to be entertained. That’s my goal.”

Mick Foley Reveals Why He Hasn't Returned To WWE, "I Can't Remember Written Promos."

During the latest episode of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley spoke about his return to WWE in 2012. "I thought I would come back for one or two [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 28, 2022 11:55AM

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #logan paul

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79172/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer