Clark Connors Loves NJPW But Is Willing To Leave Because He's "A Businessman"

Clark Connors was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about the possibility of leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling.

"I love New Japan. They’ve given me every opportunity in the world, but I’m also a businessman, don’t get me wrong. I would never say never to anything. I’d want to hear about it. It’s nice to know where you’re at in the wrestling world. But my allegiances are firmly in New Japan right now, as long as I get the chance to actually show what I can do and that’s all I got to say about that. I’ve been with the company for four years now under contract. Obviously the pandemic played a role in that. So we’ll see in 2023 and I know big things are coming on my end. So let’s see if they can hold up their end of the bargain, too. 'Cause I want the best for everybody."

In the interview, Connors also revealed the hardest he's ever been hit.