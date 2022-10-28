WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Clark Connors Loves NJPW But Is Willing To Leave Because He's "A Businessman"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 28, 2022

Clark Connors was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about the possibility of leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling.

"I love New Japan. They’ve given me every opportunity in the world, but I’m also a businessman, don’t get me wrong. I would never say never to anything. I’d want to hear about it. It’s nice to know where you’re at in the wrestling world. But my allegiances are firmly in New Japan right now, as long as I get the chance to actually show what I can do and that’s all I got to say about that. I’ve been with the company for four years now under contract. Obviously the pandemic played a role in that. So we’ll see in 2023 and I know big things are coming on my end. So let’s see if they can hold up their end of the bargain, too. 'Cause I want the best for everybody."

In the interview, Connors also revealed the hardest he's ever been hit.

"Oh, man. Dude, this might surprise you, Honma, recently when I wrestled him one on one. I did not see that coming. You see the way he hits, right? Very robotic and he’s got that hard neck. It’s the New Japan style, though. ‘Hit me. No, hit me harder. Hit me, hit me harder.’ I hit him as hard as I fucking could, dude. Then dude blasted me so hard my jaw shook and I think my right eye is still coming back into place. But yeah, that dude’s a real one. It was real great, though."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #njpw #clark connors

