Roxanne Perez Reveals Shawn Michaels Told Her "We're Throwing You In The Deep End. Let's See If You Sink Or Swim."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 28, 2022

Speaking on The Mark Moses Show, Roxanne Perez revealed what Shawn Michaels told her when she arrived in WWE NXT Level Up.

"That was crazy because they actually told me the day before, 'Hey, you're going to debut for NXT Level Up.' 'Oh my God, alright.' I did my debut, and then the next week, they called and were like, 'You're making your NXT TV debut tonight. You have a promo, you have a backstage, you have a match.' 'Okay.' I remember Shawn Michaels told me, 'We're throwing you in the deep end, let's see if you sink or swim.' 'Alright,' and I swam."

When asked about her relationship with Shawn Michaels:

"He's amazing. He's given me so much confidence to just go out there and know that they can trust me with anything they throw at me. I can go out there and have a good match for you, I can do a promo, I can do a live promo. He's given me so much confidence with that. It's surreal to be working with him. I used to re-watch the DX documentary when I was 12, over and over again. To be working with him and Triple H is now working with the main roster again, it's wild."

Source: fightful.com
