Chris Jericho Reportedly Told CM Punk He's "A Cancer To The AEW Locker Room

More details have emerged regarding the backstage brawl following AEW All Out, which saw multiple talent and officials suspended.

In a new report from Fightful Select reports that Chris Jericho apparently showed up following the fight, approached CM Punk and told him that he was a "cancer to the locker room" and a detriment to the company.

Punk's verbatim reply isn't known, however he reportedly said something along of the lines of telling Jericho to mind his own business and leave the area. Soon thereafter, Jericho did in fact leave the backstage area before joining the ongoing media scrum that was taking place with Tony Khan.

As reported before, Jericho's actions and overall demeanor was highly praised, especially how he stepped up to appear at the scrum despite the chaos that had erupted backstage.

A few days later, Jericho and other veterans led a talent meeting in the absence of Khan which again was well received by other wrestlers in the company.