Britt Baker Says Willow Nightingale Is Her Favorite Wrestler To Watch Currently

Britt Baker was recently a guest on the Swerve City podcast, where she spoke about the latest AEW signee: Willow NIghtingale.
"I'm obsessed with her. She's my favorite person to watch wrestle right now. She's having competitive matches. I'm actually envious of Willow because when I watch her, so early on in TV wrestling, she knows who she is. She knows who Willow Nightingale is. For me, that was so hard for me at first to figure out who I was and what was going to click with myself and feel authentic. She's got it and she's been on TV how many times? That's so impressive to me," she said.
On wrestlers in AEW having her back:
"It's not even that I'm more experienced than this person, it's just this person has had setback after setback and that's Kris Statlander. Stat is such a superstar and it's these injuries just driving everyone insane. Obviously her, it's heartbreaking for her, but for all of us it's like, she is it. She is such a rockstar and superstar. Jamie Hayter, she just got a later start to TV than the rest of us, but she's a rockstar. That's my main girl. Anna Jay, who is literally a baby, has been learning professional wrestling matches on live TV, she's so inexperienced, but she's a star. She's improving so insanely fast. She's so hungry to learn. She walks out with Chris Jericho now. For some people, that might get to your head, 'oh I don't need to keep working.' She always wants to work and learn. I have nothing but respect for Anna Jay."
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com