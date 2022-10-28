Britt Baker Says Willow Nightingale Is Her Favorite Wrestler To Watch Currently

Britt Baker was recently a guest on the Swerve City podcast, where she spoke about the latest AEW signee: Willow NIghtingale.

"I'm obsessed with her. She's my favorite person to watch wrestle right now. She's having competitive matches. I'm actually envious of Willow because when I watch her, so early on in TV wrestling, she knows who she is. She knows who Willow Nightingale is. For me, that was so hard for me at first to figure out who I was and what was going to click with myself and feel authentic. She's got it and she's been on TV how many times? That's so impressive to me," she said.

