IMPACT Wrestling Results (10/27/2022)

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results, courtesy of the official IMPACTWrestling.com website.

The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match!

Black Taurus vs Laredo Kid – X-Division Title Tournament 1st Round

The tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion begins as Black Taurus and Laredo Kid take to the skies! Before the opening bell, Crazzy Steve introduces the barrage of brutality that is Black Taurus. IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore joins Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary. Kid picks Taurus off the apron with a top rope Hurricanrana to the floor. Kid flies once more with a springboard corkscrew to the outside. Taurus puts his power on display as he drives his knees into the midsection of Kid. Taurus delivers a gorilla press off the top rope rope to the mat. Kid comes back with a Crucifix Bomb, followed by the Poison Rana. Kid hits the 450 Splash but it’s not enough. Taurus spikes him with Destination Hellhole to advance to the next round.

Black Taurus def Laredo Kid – X-Division Title Tournament 1st Round

The action emanates from Las Vegas, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.

Following the events of last week’s main event, former IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett confront IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. They complain that Vincent is in the hospital and Maria Kanellis is severely injured. D’Amore promises that nothing like this will ever happen to them again – because they’re fired!

Alan Angels vs Trey Miguel – X-Division Title Tournament 1st Round

Tournament action to crown a new X-Division Champion continues as Alan Angels makes his return against Trey Miguel! Angels trips up Miguel on the top rope to gain the early advantage. Angels dropkicks him to the floor, then hits a Northern Lights suplex for two. Miguel turns the tide with a handspring boot. Miguel continues the assault with a double foot stomp, followed by running knees. Angels avoids the Meteora, then spikes him with a DDT. Miguel successfully hits the Meteora for yet another near fall. Moments later, Miguel puts Angels away with the Lightning Spiral to move on.

Trey Miguel def Alan Angels – X-Division Title Tournament 1st Round

Ace Austin and Chris Bey of Bullet Club accuse Bully Ray of taking out Austin in the parking lot last week. Bully continues to deny the claim, but when Tommy Dreamer steps up for Bully, he finds himself in a match with Bey later tonight!

VXT and Gisele Shaw vow to send Mickie James packing in tonight’s six-Knockout tag team main event.

Tasha Steelz w/ Savannah Evans vs Rachelle Scheel

Former Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz steps into the ring with IMPACT newcomer, Rachelle Scheel! The bell rings and Steelz immediately drops her opponent with a running boot. Steelz has the match won but instead of going for the win, she gets on the mic and demands better competition. Steelz calls for Evans to attack Scheel, resulting in a disqualification.

Rachelle Scheel def Tasha Steelz w/ Savannah Evans by Disqualification

Evans continues the assault with a thunderous powerbomb in the middle of the ring.

New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino grant the Motor City Machine Guns a shot at their titles but they’re confronted by the Major Players, who want the same opportunity. Scott D’Amore makes a match between Alex Shelley and Matt Cardona for later tonight!

Chris Bey w/ Ace Austin vs Tommy Dreamer w/ Bully Ray

Following their backstage altercation earlier tonight, Chris Bey and Tommy Dreamer face off for the first time ever! Dreamer catches Bey in mid-air and hits a Fallaway slam. Bey gains momentum with a standing Moonsault, followed by a series of running strikes in the corner. Dreamer charges into the corner but Bey sidesteps, sending him crashing into the steel ring post. Both men counter each other’s cutters but Bey spikes him with a DDT instead. Dreamer counters a superkick into a cutter for two. Bey cuts him off with a superkick and both men are down. Moose confronts Bully Ray at ringside after Bully suggested that he was the one who laid out Ace Austin last week. Moose trips up Bey but Bey thinks it was Bully who did it. Bey hits The Art of Finesse to win.

Chris Bey w/ Ace Austin def Tommy Dreamer w/ Bully Ray

NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions Aussie Open issue an open challenge to any tag team who thinks they have what it takes!

A furious Bully Ray is convinced that nobody in IMPACT Wrestling trusts him, despite his best efforts.

Matt Cardona w/ Brian Myers vs Alex Shelley w/ Chris Sabin

Matt Cardona goes one-on-one with Alex Shelley as both of their respective teams set their sights on the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles! Cardona jumps Shelley before the opening bell but Shelley tells the referee that he can go. The fight spills to the outside where Shelley sends Cardona into the apron. Myers takes Shelley of his feet, then drags him to the outside. Cardona capitalizes with a sliding dropkick to gain control. Cardona goes for the ReBoot but Shelley avoids it and sends him face-first into the corner turnbuckle. Shelley connects with a tornado DDT but Myers puts Cardona’s foot on the bottom rope to break the pin. Sabin joins Shelley in a double team assault on Myers. Cardona delivers a thumb to the eye, followed by Radio Silence but it’s not enough to keep Shelley down. Myers inadvertently slides the Digital Media Title to Shelley, allowing him to spike Cardona into the gold. Shelley goes for the pin but somehow, Cardona kicks out at two. Moments later, Myers cracks Shelley with the title while the referee is distracted and Cardona rolls him up for three.

Matt Cardona w/ Brian Myers def Alex Shelley w/ Chris Sabin

After the match, the Major Players continue the attack on the Motor City Machine Guns until IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino make the save!

Gail Kim tells IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander that Bully Ray taught her not to trust anyone in the wrestling business and warns him to watch his back. Out of nowhere, Steve Maclin blindsides Alexander until Frankie Kazarian gets involved. After security deescalates the situation, Alexander asks Kazarian if he wants to team up against Aussie Open next week. Kazarian says that he wasn’t looking for a partner but it looks like he just found one.

Raj Singh w/ Shera vs Joe Hendry

Before the match begins, Joe Hendry tells the story of a bankrupt family whose problems are solved because they believe in him. Hendry looks to continue his momentum against IMPACT mainstay Raj Singh! Hendry catches him in mid-air and delivers the Trust Fall. Hendry hits a big clothesline, followed by the Standing Ovation to score the dominant victory.

Joe Hendry def Raj Singh w/ Shera

Eric Young is seen speaking to someone but their identity is unknown. Young tells them that he hopes they’ll be watching next week.

Gia Miller conducts a sit-down interview with Eddie Edwards. Miller asks about the status of Honor No More, in which Edwards reveals that the group has disbanded. With PCO attacking them last week, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett being fired, Maria Kanellis and Vincent injured, and Kenny King focusing on the X-Division Title Tournament, Edwards believes that there is nothing left to be salvaged. Miller asks Edwards where he stands with his wife Alisha but Edwards wants to keep that private. Edwards says that he would do it all over again but admits that mistakes were made, the biggest one being PCO. Edwards vows to make PCO pay for what he’s done before storming off the set.

Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders. The tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion rolls on as Kenny King battles Mike Bailey. Eric Young collides with Sami Callihan for the first time ever. IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian team up against NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions Aussie Open! Plus, more X-Division Title Tournament action Before the IMPACT as PJ Black returns to take on Yuya Uemura next Thursday at 7:15pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook.

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, Taylor Wilde & Mickie James vs VXT (Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green) & Gisele Shaw

Brace yourself for this star-studded six-Knockout tag team match! As always, if Mickie James loses, her career will be over. Wilde takes Purrazzo off her feet with a Hurricanrana. Wilde continues the attack on both members of VXT with unique combo offense. The match begins to break down as all six Knockouts get involved. Green sends Wilde into the corner as Purrazzo delivers a shot from the apron. Wilde hits Shaw with a jawbreaker to create separation and make the tag to James. Green hooks the leg of a fired-up James, allowing Shaw to take control with a superkick. After numerous near falls, James finally creates an opening by hitting Shaw with a neckbreaker. James makes the tag to Grace as Shaw does the same to Purrazzo. Grace hits a thunderous Spinebuster for two. Purrazzo counters the Grace Driver as Green comes in and plants the champ. James takes out Shaw with the Mick Kick, then hits the seated senton on Purrazzo for two. Grace makes a blind tag before hitting a top rope Blockbuster but Grace and Wilde break the pin. Shaw poses with the Knockouts World Title at ringside but Grace makes her pay for it. Back in the ring, Wilde spears Purrazzo while James DDTs Green for the win.

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, Taylor Wilde & Mickie James def VXT (Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green) & Gisele Shaw

Grace, Wilde and James celebrate their hard-fought victory. IMPACT! goes off the air.