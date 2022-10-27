WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"The Iron Sheik Massacre", Written By John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie, Coming To New York Horror Film Festival

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 27, 2022

John Hennigan, aka John Morrison, has a horror comedy short featuring the Iron Sheik.

The short is set to screen at New York Horror Film Festival in December.

The festival will screen The Iron Sheik Massacre on December 5th and will also have a virtual screening, which you can get information on at the link.

The horror comedy is written by Hennigan and Taya Valkyrie, both of whom also star alongside PJ Black, Karrion Kross, Holly Meowy, Super Panda, Presley, and the voice of the Iron Sheik. The 23-minute short is described as follows:

A group of young professional wrestlers are roasting wrestling legend The Iron Sheik when lightning strikes their living room rendering a rare Iron Sheik action figure sentient. The awakened Iron Sheik doll hunts the disrespectful new school wrestlers down and makes them humble.

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #iron sheik #john morrison #taya valkyrie

