Adam Cole Talks DaParty & UpUpDownDown

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 27, 2022

Adam Cole was recently a guest on Wrestle Buddies, where he spoke about recent tweets he made referencing DaParty of UpUpDownDown.

“As many people know, myself, Breeze, Creed [Woods], Swiss [Claudio], very very good friends. I oftentimes, over the years, have continued to tweet about certain things that we’ve done in the past, tweet about how much fun I had with DaParty. I don’t know, I just felt like showing DaParty a little love. We just know each other’s brains. That’s a real friendship. The timing is impeccable.”

Cole continued.

“I wear this bracelet. I never take it off. Anytime you see this pink bracelet on, it’s LeftRightLeftRight. I was unaware that you can’t buy the championship anymore and I might have to make some phone calls.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #adam cole

