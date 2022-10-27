Adam Cole Talks DaParty & UpUpDownDown

Adam Cole was recently a guest on Wrestle Buddies, where he spoke about recent tweets he made referencing DaParty of UpUpDownDown.

“As many people know, myself, Breeze, Creed [Woods], Swiss [Claudio], very very good friends. I oftentimes, over the years, have continued to tweet about certain things that we’ve done in the past, tweet about how much fun I had with DaParty. I don’t know, I just felt like showing DaParty a little love. We just know each other’s brains. That’s a real friendship. The timing is impeccable.”

Cole continued.