PWI has released their Top 150 Women Wrestler list, which has been topped by STARDOM's Syuri.

The top 10 of the list are as follows:

Syuri (STARDOM) Bianca Belair (WWE) Thunder Rosa (AEW) Becky Lynch (WWE) Jade Cargill (AEW) Jordynne Grace (Impact) Saya Kamitani (STARDOM) Charlotte Flair (WWE) Starlight Kid (STARDOM) Taya Valkyrie (AAA)

Do you agree with the rankings? Let us know which women wrestlers YOU think had the best year in 2022 below.