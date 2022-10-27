WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Arn Anderson Admits He Doesn't Know What Scissoring Means, But If Billy Gunn Endorses It "It Must Be Cool"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 27, 2022

Arn Anderson recently spoke on his ARN Show podcast, where he talked about AEW's The Acclaimed and their Scissoring gimmick.

“Well, I guess when Billy Gunn went on board [with The Acclaimed], all of us old bastards that had to [talk about how we didn’t get it], had to relent and just go ‘Hey, it’s working.’ I don’t know what it means. I don’t wanna know what it means, no I don’t. But if Billy Gunn at 270 pounds of muscle decides that it’s a cool thing, who am I to argue.”

His thoughts on the Acclaimed:

“Well they’re entertaining, they’re a good team. They’re good-looking young athletes. What’s really not to like? They’re entertaining.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #arn anderson #max caster #anthony bowens #billy gunn

