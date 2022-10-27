Arn Anderson Admits He Doesn't Know What Scissoring Means, But If Billy Gunn Endorses It "It Must Be Cool"

Arn Anderson recently spoke on his ARN Show podcast, where he talked about AEW's The Acclaimed and their Scissoring gimmick.

“Well, I guess when Billy Gunn went on board [with The Acclaimed], all of us old bastards that had to [talk about how we didn’t get it], had to relent and just go ‘Hey, it’s working.’ I don’t know what it means. I don’t wanna know what it means, no I don’t. But if Billy Gunn at 270 pounds of muscle decides that it’s a cool thing, who am I to argue.”

His thoughts on the Acclaimed: