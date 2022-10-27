WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jim Ross Admits He Misses Being On AEW Dynamite, Provides Cancer Recovery Update

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 27, 2022

Jim Ross Admits He Misses Being On AEW Dynamite, Provides Cancer Recovery Update

Jim Ross recently took to his Grilling JR podcast to provide a health update regarding his struggles with cancer.

"I had a good week regarding my cancer issues. I'm going to start next week with some treatment. I can't remember what the thing is called. I want to say hyperbaric chamber or something. Something along those lines. I'm going on Tuesday for my first test run and see how that's gonna work. They think it will speed up the healing, and if it does, then I win. That's what I'm looking for. I'm looking for a few wins in this project, so at least we're making some progress there. I still think it's going to be about a year of healing this wound. I'm just tired of dressing it, undressing it, medicating and all this sh*t. In any event, life is good. I'm alive. I have no cancer and I'm just healing these burns, and that's what they are. It looks like I got caught on fire or something. So it's looking a lot better than it did. So anyway. I'm blessed. I'm better than I was."

On working Rampage instead of Dynamite:

"We're trying real hard to make that one hour show, improve it, and make it better. I like working with Excalibur and Schiavoni. I think that's our best grouping, at least for me, because I'm working. I miss being on Dynamite, but I'm glad that Tony put me on a Rampage because I want to help build that brand. That was the concept."

Serena Deeb Talks Coaching In AEW, Reveals How Cody Rhodes Treated Her Behind The Scenes

Serena Deeb was recently interviewed by The Flagship, where she spoke about her coaching duties in AEW. "I’ve been coaching a littl [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 27, 2022 12:38PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #jim ross

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79160/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer