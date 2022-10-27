WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sami Zayn Wants To Join Popular British Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2022

During an interview with Metro, Sami Zayn revealed he loves the Great British Bake-Off and how one day he hopes to feature on the show:

On wanting to be on The Great British Bake Off:

“I know there’s a new season going on right now, but I haven’t seen any of it yet because it’s on American Netflix, I’m in Canada at the moment. So no spoilers! But one day, one day I’ll get on there. Me and Noel [Fielding] will hang out, crack a few jokes. Paul [Hollywood] can judge my sub-par vegan banana bread or whatever it is. One of these days! I’d have to practice a little bit! Also, being vegan I guess I’d have to wonder if I could use dairy products, or if I would use dairy products. I don’t know – it would be very interesting.”

On his current run in WWE:

“It’s a really, really exciting time for me and I’m very thankful that I’m in a pretty good position at the moment to enjoy it all. Fingers crossed we do this forever. I personally like a bit of a smorgasbord, so to speak. I like to offer a little bit of everything, when I can. I like to offer a little bit of comedy, a little bit of emotion, quality action – I just think that’s when wrestling’s at its best, actually. You have all these elements all going simultaneously with great storytelling, great characters, some good laughs, some great matches. You just mix all that together, it’s a can’t miss formula! That’s what I like as a fan, so that’s what I try to put out when I perform.”


