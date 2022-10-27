Never-Before-Seen Idea Being Considered For Austin Theory’s WWE MITB Cash-In

Austin Theory’s cash-in of his Money in the Bank briefcase has been teased many times, but never actually happened and it might not happen for a while yet.
Theory won the briefcase at the WWE Money in the Bank event in July as a last-minute entry into the men’s match and insider source WrestleVotes reports that WWE is considering having Theory become the first Superstar to hold it for a full year before he finally successfully cashes it in:
“There is an idea that he is the first guy to wait a full year, like the day of or, let’s say, the night of Money in the Bank next year.
“That’s the storyline, like ‘you have to cash this in two and a half hours. You have to cash this in 90 minutes.’ That type of thing. I know that idea is on the table.”
