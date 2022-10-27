WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Never-Before-Seen Idea Being Considered For Austin Theory’s WWE MITB Cash-In

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2022

Never-Before-Seen Idea Being Considered For Austin Theory’s WWE MITB Cash-In

Austin Theory’s cash-in of his Money in the Bank briefcase has been teased many times, but never actually happened and it might not happen for a while yet.

Theory won the briefcase at the WWE Money in the Bank event in July as a last-minute entry into the men’s match and insider source WrestleVotes reports that WWE is considering having Theory become the first Superstar to hold it for a full year before he finally successfully cashes it in:

“There is an idea that he is the first guy to wait a full year, like the day of or, let’s say, the night of Money in the Bank next year.

“That’s the storyline, like ‘you have to cash this in two and a half hours. You have to cash this in 90 minutes.’ That type of thing. I know that idea is on the table.”

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #austin theory #money in the bank #mitb

