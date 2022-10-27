Shawn Michaels Says Rumors Of Issues With The Rock Weren't As Bad As They're Made Out To Be

Shawn Michaels was recently a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, where he spoke about his past relationship with The Rock.

“I’ve never worked with him. I work with his daughter. [She’s] here [at the Performance Center]. So look, the times I’ve seen him, we’ve always gotten along okay. I’ll say this, I don’t think it was as bad as everybody made it up to be. I know that again, I gave everybody a hard time back when I was younger. But when I came back, I made sure I went up to everybody and at least [said] sorry. You know what I mean? That’s the best that I could do, though.”

