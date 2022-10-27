Shawn Michaels Says Rumors Of Issues With The Rock Weren't As Bad As They're Made Out To Be

Shawn Michaels was recently a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, where he spoke about his past relationship with The Rock.
“I’ve never worked with him. I work with his daughter. [She’s] here [at the Performance Center]. So look, the times I’ve seen him, we’ve always gotten along okay. I’ll say this, I don’t think it was as bad as everybody made it up to be. I know that again, I gave everybody a hard time back when I was younger. But when I came back, I made sure I went up to everybody and at least [said] sorry. You know what I mean? That’s the best that I could do, though.”
On speaking with The Rock during his 2002 comeback:
“When I came back in 2002, and I knew that there was gonna be like, ‘Yeah, we’ll see.’ But it was important to me to go around and make amends, and at least tell everybody I’m sorry about the way I was and I got no excuse, but I’m willing to earn back whatever. If you never talk to me again, I’m cool with that too.”
