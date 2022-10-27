Sami Zayn Reveals Original Storyline Plan With Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn became a fully-fledged member of The Bloodline during the May 27 edition of SmackDown when Roman Reigns declared him as an Honorary Uce.

During an interview with Mirror Sport, Zayn commented on the angle and noted it has evolved beyond what was originally planned by WWE.

He explained:

“This is one of the more filled-out, long-term stories I’ve ever been a part of, and it’s long, even by WWE standards. Usually we might do two or three month stories, but I’ve been aligned with The Bloodline in some respects since April and we’re still only kind of scratching the surface as to where this is going to go.

“The initial idea was just to have some on-screen interactions every now and again because it made sense as the self-proclaimed locker room leader I should have a good rapport with the Head of the Table. So we were kind of cooking up that idea.”

Related Story



Zayn added:

“…But one of the things I’m realising is with live audiences these stories tend to take a life of their own, and you kind of don’t know where they’re going to go and that’s actually what’s exciting about it.

“I see all the fans trying to predict it and they don’t know and, in a way, I don’t know because the reactions start taking it in different directions.

“For example, the dynamic between Jey and myself? I don’t know that it was ever meant to be like this but now you’re starting to get people guessing what’s Jey going to do and where is it going for him.

“I’m past the point of trying to predict what the end game is. But I think at this point, we have such a level of investment that whatever happens, I think fans are going to just be there along for the ride. It’s been really a lot of fun and seeing how much the fans have been loving it has been really rewarding.”