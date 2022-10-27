WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Announces Crossover Event For 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2022

NJPW has announced the of the CMLL Fantasticamania crossover event for early 2023.

NJPW announced the following:

After three years away from the NJPW calendar, Fantasticamania will finally make a return in 2023!

The estrella of CMLL will be making the voyage to Japan to thrill and delight, as the lucha libre festival is back!

The one week tour kicks off February 22 in Tachikawa, before Kyoto, Osaka and Chiba, with the action culminating in two thrilling nights from Korakuen Hall on February 27 and 28!

Don’t miss the best in lucha libre and the best in Japan as Fantasticamania 2023 approaches!

