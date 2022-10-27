MJF Has No Desire To Turn Babyface In AEW

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that MJF doesn’t want to turn babyface in All Elite Wrestling.

Meltzer said:

“People are dying for a super over babyface. That’s what the business is really missing that babyface that gets that kind of reaction, and if you got one, then don’t turn him heel. I know he doesn’t want to be a babyface. I know he wants to be a heel.”

Meltzer also added, “Again, the time to turn him heel is the time to turn him heel not when you want to do it. Not like Ric Flair, who would turn babyface, get super over, draw ratings, and then Ric Flair would sit there and go, ‘I don’t want to be a babyface, turn me heel.’ It was a mistake so many times.”

