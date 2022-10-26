AEW Dynamite Live Results (October 26, 2022) 

It’s Wednesday! You know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite, this week emanating from Norfolk, Virginia and with another awesome looking card of wrestling! Tonight, we have an impromptu AEW World Championship match as Jon Moxley takes on Penta El Zero Miedo as well as two JAS vs BCC battles when Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli tag against Daniel Garcia & Chris Jericho whilst Bryan Danielson takes on Sammy Guevara. With all that to get to, let’s waste no more time and get straight to the wrestling! Commentary starts with Excalibur, Taz & Tony Schiavone.

Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli) vs Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia) w/ Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager

Chris Jericho and his appreciation society head out first to Judas before being joined by the BCC. Regal joins commentary as usual and the match begins with Jericho and Claudio legal. Jericho flips off the crowd before giving Claudio a few words and the BCC member answers with some huge strikes. Garcia comes in from the tag and eats a backbreaker before Wheeler comes in and continues the offence as the crowd get behind him. He hits a dropkick then works over Garcia on the mat. He moves to the corner to land some big chops but Garcia answers with a headbutt and then some chops and strikes of his own but Wheeler responds with a body slam and senton for two. He locks Garcia in a submission and Jericho is cut off by Claudio who land hammer and anvil elbows until the JAS make the save. Yuta and Claudio take the fight to the outside where they regain control and then return to the ring where Claudio tags in and almost pins Garcia before Daniel starts to fight back. He fights out of a swing and then tags Jericho and now Claudio & Jericho go back and forth but Hager distracts Claudio and Jericho hits a Springboard kick to send us to break. The JAS remain on top throughout the break, all 5 members getting involved by either distracting the ref or getting a strike in outside the ring thanks to a distraction as Claudio is isolated. Claudio fights back once but Jericho makes the tag to Garcia before Claudio can get to Yuta and Garcia regains control.

We return to the action and Claudio fights with Garcia on his back to make the tag and manages to give Garcia a suplex. Once again, JAS make the tag first and Jericho knocks Yuta off the apron. Jericho gets a Codebreaker blocked but manages to almost get into the walls but Claudio escapes and slams Jericho before tagging Yuta to hit a Frog Splash for two. Yuta jumps all over Garcia when he comes in and Yuta takes Jericho down for a two count as Wheeler runs wild. Yuta tags out and BCC hit a double team for two before Jericho evades a Neutraliser and then hits the codebreaker for two as Yuta saves the match. Garcia comes in and Yuta throws him back out to take him, Menard & Parker with a dive. Jericho grabs the bat, Claudio hits him with a Powerbomb and then swings Jericho with Garcia on his shoulders. He hits Hager with a Boot then a Cannonball to the outside as he runs wild on everyone in the JAS. He finishes with an uppercut and a neutraliser on Jericho to get the win. Fantastic opening match, especially down the home stretch.