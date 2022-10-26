WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Fred Rosser (Darren Young) Recalls Having CM Punk As An NXT Pro

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 26, 2022

Fred Rosser (Darren Young) Recalls Having CM Punk As An NXT Pro

During an interview with Insider's Edge, Fred Rosser (formerly known as Darren Young in WWE) got a chance to speak about having CM Punk as his Pro during the original NXT.

“I think at the time, maybe he was maybe under a lot of stress himself and being on the road more, [and] having to be on NXT. It was probably getting to him so he wasn’t into it. He probably said one, a handful of words to me during that entire season. So it was intimidating because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers, and I was new.”

On CM Punk's reaction to him coming out as gay:

“He came up to me in catering, and he was all iced up and he told me to stand up in catering. I stood up and he gave me a hug, and he told me after I had came out on television, that if I had any issues with anyone in the locker room to let him know, that he had my back. So I was like, ‘Wow.’ It was that minute that I realized that my story was a big deal, and that at the time he did have my back.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
