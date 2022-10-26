Fred Rosser (Darren Young) Recalls Having CM Punk As An NXT Pro

During an interview with Insider's Edge, Fred Rosser (formerly known as Darren Young in WWE) got a chance to speak about having CM Punk as his Pro during the original NXT.

“I think at the time, maybe he was maybe under a lot of stress himself and being on the road more, [and] having to be on NXT. It was probably getting to him so he wasn’t into it. He probably said one, a handful of words to me during that entire season. So it was intimidating because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers, and I was new.”

On CM Punk's reaction to him coming out as gay: