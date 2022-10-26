Fred Rosser (Darren Young) Recalls Having CM Punk As An NXT Pro

During an interview with Insider's Edge, Fred Rosser (formerly known as Darren Young in WWE) got a chance to speak about having CM Punk as his Pro during the original NXT.
“I think at the time, maybe he was maybe under a lot of stress himself and being on the road more, [and] having to be on NXT. It was probably getting to him so he wasn’t into it. He probably said one, a handful of words to me during that entire season. So it was intimidating because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers, and I was new.”
On CM Punk's reaction to him coming out as gay:
“He came up to me in catering, and he was all iced up and he told me to stand up in catering. I stood up and he gave me a hug, and he told me after I had came out on television, that if I had any issues with anyone in the locker room to let him know, that he had my back. So I was like, ‘Wow.’ It was that minute that I realized that my story was a big deal, and that at the time he did have my back.”
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com