Will Ospreay Opens Up About Struggles With Dyslexia

Will Ospreay was recently a guest on The Commentary Booth, where he opened up about his struggles with dyslexia.

“A majority of time I do sleep [while traveling], but obviously when you are awake the best thing to do is to watch film. Quite frankly, recently now I’ve been trying to read better, a little bit because my reading’s never been up to par. Well, it’s more of writing. My reading and writing have been very poor for a lot of the times I was extremely dyslexic. I’m not very good at spelling, I’m not very good at writing, so I’ve really been trying hard to do that.”