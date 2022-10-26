WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Will Ospreay Opens Up About Struggles With Dyslexia

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 26, 2022

Will Ospreay was recently a guest on The Commentary Booth, where he opened up about his struggles with dyslexia.

“A majority of time I do sleep [while traveling], but obviously when you are awake the best thing to do is to watch film. Quite frankly, recently now I’ve been trying to read better, a little bit because my reading’s never been up to par. Well, it’s more of writing. My reading and writing have been very poor for a lot of the times I was extremely dyslexic. I’m not very good at spelling, I’m not very good at writing, so I’ve really been trying hard to do that.”

On his mic skills:

“I’ve mastered the art of what happens inside the ring. The place that I have lacked for the majority of my career is talking.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #will ospreay

