Full Card For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Featuring World Title Match

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode of AEW Dynamite which will include an AEW World title match. The lineup includes:
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M
- #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Titles: FTR vs. Swerve in Our Glory
- Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara
- Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli
- Riho vs. Jamie Hayter
- MJF to speak
TONIGHT we're back in our regular spot:— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 26, 2022
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork!
We have a tremendous card tonight, with some of the biggest stars in @AEW fighting in what should be some great wrestling matches on TBS tonight!
Thank you all who watch @AEWonTV! pic.twitter.com/zfoxNUuYsG
