WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Full Card For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Featuring World Title Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2022

Full Card For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Featuring World Title Match

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode of AEW Dynamite which will include an AEW World title match. The lineup includes:

-  AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M

-  #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Titles: FTR vs. Swerve in Our Glory

- Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

- Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli

- Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

- MJF to speak


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79141/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer