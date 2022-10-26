Full Card For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Featuring World Title Match

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode of AEW Dynamite which will include an AEW World title match. The lineup includes:

- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M

- #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Titles: FTR vs. Swerve in Our Glory

- Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

- Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli

- Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

- MJF to speak