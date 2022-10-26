Kevin Owens Comments On Recent Changes In WWE

During a recent appearance on The Happy Hour, WWE Superstar and former Universal Champion Kevin Owens shared his thoughts on the recent changes in WWE. Owens also discussed his work as a heel, and more. Check out the highlights below.

“I think for everybody really, just the presentation of the show has been different. And the mentality behind the perspective… I wonder if that makes a whole lot of sense to somebody that’s just watching at home. But for us in the locker room and the performers, I think it’s kind of a different way of thinking about what we do now. But it’s been fun, and it’s been energizing in a way as well because change obviously brings a different energy. And everyone’s kind of excited to do their part to make the show as good as possible, so it’s been, you know, it’s been pretty exciting for sure.”