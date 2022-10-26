WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bill Watts Reveals He Fought For His Life With COVID-19 And Viral Pneumonia

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2022

Bill Watts Reveals He Fought For His Life With COVID-19 And Viral Pneumonia

Legendary promoter Bill Watts recently appeared on an episode of the "Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw" podcast, where he discussed how he fought for his life during his recent battle with COVID-19 and Viral Pneumonia. He revealed he has been hospitalized five times due to his recent health issues.

Bill Watts said:

“For the last four to five months, I got the worst strain of COVID and viral pneumonia and I really fought for my life. I’ve been in the hospital five times and you know, you’re so weak and all you’re gonna talk about is your damn health and I think what a miserable thing, and boy did we raise some cain and do some things and we didn’t even never consider getting old because we didn’t even know what it was.”

WNS wishes Bill Watts all the best in his recovery.

