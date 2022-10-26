WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Owens Believes He's A Better Good Guy Than Bad

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 26, 2022

Kevin Owens was recently interviewed by The Happy Hour, where he spoke about his views on his own performance as a babyface as opposed to a heel:

“I mean, I appreciate the sentiment [of being called the best heel in the business]. I usually consider myself a better good guy than a bad guy, believe it or not. I’ve been told I’m good either way. I’m just happy to be going a good job one way or another.”

On what's changed since Vince McMahon left:

“I think for everybody really, just the presentation of the show has been different. And the mentality behind the perspective… I wonder if that makes a whole lot of sense to somebody that’s just watching at home. But for us in the locker room and the performers, I think it’s kind of a different way of thinking about what we do now. But it’s been fun, and it’s been energizing in a way as well because change obviously brings a different energy. And everyone’s kind of excited to do their part to make the show as good as possible, so it’s been, you know, it’s been pretty exciting for sure.”

Source: 411Mania.com
Tags: #wwe #kevin owens

