Kevin Owens Believes He's A Better Good Guy Than Bad

Kevin Owens was recently interviewed by The Happy Hour, where he spoke about his views on his own performance as a babyface as opposed to a heel:

“I mean, I appreciate the sentiment [of being called the best heel in the business]. I usually consider myself a better good guy than a bad guy, believe it or not. I’ve been told I’m good either way. I’m just happy to be going a good job one way or another.”

On what's changed since Vince McMahon left:

“I think for everybody really, just the presentation of the show has been different. And the mentality behind the perspective… I wonder if that makes a whole lot of sense to somebody that’s just watching at home. But for us in the locker room and the performers, I think it’s kind of a different way of thinking about what we do now. But it’s been fun, and it’s been energizing in a way as well because change obviously brings a different energy. And everyone’s kind of excited to do their part to make the show as good as possible, so it’s been, you know, it’s been pretty exciting for sure.”