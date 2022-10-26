WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NWA PowerrrSurge (10/25/2022) Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 26, 2022

The latest episode of NWA PowerrrSurge aired on Tuesday night, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the FITE TV-airing show below, per WZ:

* Velvet Sky and Angelina Love start the show revealing that they’re wearing sweatshits since they have been criticized for dressing sexy.

* Anthony Andrews defeated Traxx

* Velvet and Angelina interview Magic Jake Dumas and C.J. Dumas says he wants the fans to believe in him and says Dumas is starting to learn English, to which she begins to awkwardly read a grocery list.

* Eric Jackson defeated Sodapop Hendrix

* Kyle Davis hypes up NWA Hard Times III and announces Question Mark vs. Question Mark II in a Mask vs. Mask Match, plus a NWA World Television Championship bout between Jordan Clearwater and AJ Cazana.

* Rolando Freeman defeated KC Roxx

* Mercurio is is with Velvet & Angelina and says they could turn the lights down and take all the clothes off, before talking about his best-selling book about how to make love to women.

* Jax Dane defeated Sal Rinauro

