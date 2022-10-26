WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS: WWE NXT Level Up Taping From 10/25/2022

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 26, 2022

SPOILERS: WWE NXT Level Up Taping From 10/25/2022

WWE taped matches before last night’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are now online:

* Dory Funk Jr. was in attendance at the show.
* Stacks def. Tank Ledger
* Thea Hail def. Jakara Jackson. Duke Hudson came out and waved the Chase U flag during the match and he got in the ring with Thea and Andre Chase after the match.
* Brooks Jensen def. Trick Williams

