SPOILERS: WWE NXT Level Up Taping From 10/25/2022

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE taped matches before last night’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are now online:

* Dory Funk Jr. was in attendance at the show.

* Stacks def. Tank Ledger

* Thea Hail def. Jakara Jackson. Duke Hudson came out and waved the Chase U flag during the match and he got in the ring with Thea and Andre Chase after the match.

* Brooks Jensen def. Trick Williams