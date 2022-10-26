WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bill Watts Reveals He Fought For His Life Following COVID/Pneumonia Battle

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 26, 2022

Bill Watts Reveals He Fought For His Life Following COVID/Pneumonia Battle

Bill Watts recently appeared on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, where he revealed he recently had a battle with COVID.

“For the last four to five months, I got the worst strain of COVID and viral pneumonia and I really fought for my life. I’ve been in the hospital five times and you know, you’re so weak and all you’re gonna talk about is your damn health and I think what a miserable thing, and boy did we raise some cain and do some things and we didn’t even never consider getting old because we didn’t even know what it was.”

Source: postwrestling.com
