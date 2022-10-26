Bill Watts Reveals He Fought For His Life Following COVID/Pneumonia Battle

Bill Watts recently appeared on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, where he revealed he recently had a battle with COVID.
“For the last four to five months, I got the worst strain of COVID and viral pneumonia and I really fought for my life. I’ve been in the hospital five times and you know, you’re so weak and all you’re gonna talk about is your damn health and I think what a miserable thing, and boy did we raise some cain and do some things and we didn’t even never consider getting old because we didn’t even know what it was.”
