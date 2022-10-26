WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tessa Blanchard Opens Up About Recent Absence From Pro Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 26, 2022

Tessa Blanchard was recently interviewed by Bill Apter, where she spoke about keeping out of the public eye as of late.

“I kinda do that on purpose [stay out of the public eye]. I like to keep some things for me, some things for my family.” “So, right now I’m in school, which is like my main focus, at UTSA, University of Texas at San Antonio… Texas girl. So, that’s like my main focus right now. I try to do one to two of these wrestling get-togethers or matches a month, honestly not too much more than that at the moment.”

On focusing on her own happiness:

“Yeah, doing [wrestling] whenever it makes me feel happy.” “Honestly, that’s really my main focus right now, is my happiness. I don’t wanna compromise my happiness for anything, not for money, not for popularity, not for followers, not for any of that.”

Source: rajah.com
