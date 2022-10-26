Tessa Blanchard Opens Up About Recent Absence From Pro Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard was recently interviewed by Bill Apter, where she spoke about keeping out of the public eye as of late.

“I kinda do that on purpose [stay out of the public eye]. I like to keep some things for me, some things for my family.” “So, right now I’m in school, which is like my main focus, at UTSA, University of Texas at San Antonio… Texas girl. So, that’s like my main focus right now. I try to do one to two of these wrestling get-togethers or matches a month, honestly not too much more than that at the moment.”

On focusing on her own happiness: