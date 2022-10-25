WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Fred Rosser (Darren Young) Opens Up About Coming Out As Gay During WWE Stint

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 25, 2022

Fred Rosser, who previously performed as Darren Young in WWE, was recently interviewed by Insider's Edge and spoke about his decision to come out as gay during his time in the promotion.

“There are many reasons why I wanted to come out publicly. With WWE I had reached the top of the mountain. So I pretty much sacrificed my career to inspire others to be and accept themselves.”

On what Rosser wanted to achieve:

“One of them was having the opportunity to be able to bring my partner backstage into the world of professional wrestling. To be able to walk with him on the red carpet and be happy and be confident. And I was able to do that. Being the first openly gay WWE Superstar, I now have a duty to instill confidence in our youth and to lead by example.”

On what he has accomplished since the TMZ interview:

“By being the first, I’ve paved the way for other gay athletes to come out and be themselves. Not just gay athletes, but anyone that gets bullied in silence. I speak to kids all over the world about my ‘Block Hate’ campaign and the damaging effects of bullying. That’s where my journey continues now.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #fred rosser

