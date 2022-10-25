WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On Next WWE Saudi Arabia Event In 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2022

News On Next WWE Saudi Arabia Event In 2023

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 was recently announced for the Bell Centre in Montreal on February 18, 2023. The 2022 edition took place in Saudi Arabia.

It has been speculated that Saudi Arabia may hold the Elimination Chamber again however PWInsider report that there will not be a Saudi Arabia event in February 2023 and the next event after Crown Jewel will be in Spring 2023.

Tags: #wwe #crown jewel #saudi arabia

