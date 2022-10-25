WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Introduces Ultimate Warrior Signature Series Championship Replica

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 25, 2022

WWE has introduced a new Signature Series WWE Championship belt replica based on the iconic WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior.

The design is based on the Winged Eagle WWE Championship, the first world title that Ultimate Warrior ever captured at WrestleMania 6. The design also features a design based off of the Warrior's facepaint.

From WWEShop:

  • Snap fasteners
  • Suitable for waist sizes up to 46''
  • Custom details
  • Printed graphics on carrying bag
  • Main plate measures approx. 11.375'' x 8.88'', thickness measures approx. 6.5mm
  • First side plate measures approx. 3.09'' x 4.95''; thickness measures approx. 5mm
  • Second side plate measures approx. 3.16'' x 4.4''; thickness measures approx. 5mm
  • W side plate measures approx. 2.4'' x 1.93''; thickness measures approx. 5mm
  • End cap measures approx. 4.94'' x 3.38''; thickness measures approx. 7mm
  • Strap measures approx. 55.06'' x 11.53''; thickness measures approx. 6mm
  • Weighs approx. 6.61lbs.
  • Material: 100% Polyurethane – Strap; 100% Zinc Alloy – Center and Side Plates
  • Officially licensed
  • Imported
  • Brand: WWE Authentic

Celebrate 35 years of the Ultimate Warrior with this Signature Series Championship Replica Title Belt. Only a handful of WWE Legends have staked claim to the coveted World Heavyweight Championship. Bring home one of the most prestigious prizes in sports entertainment history by grabbing this Replica title belt. Modeled after the one held by the sports entertainment icons of yesteryear, this is the perfect addition to any devout WWE fan's collection.

The championship is available for $499.99 on WWEShop.com

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #ultimate warrior

