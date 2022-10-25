WWE Introduces Ultimate Warrior Signature Series Championship Replica

WWE has introduced a new Signature Series WWE Championship belt replica based on the iconic WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior.

The design is based on the Winged Eagle WWE Championship, the first world title that Ultimate Warrior ever captured at WrestleMania 6. The design also features a design based off of the Warrior's facepaint.

From WWEShop:

Snap fasteners

Suitable for waist sizes up to 46''

Custom details

Printed graphics on carrying bag

Main plate measures approx. 11.375'' x 8.88'', thickness measures approx. 6.5mm

First side plate measures approx. 3.09'' x 4.95''; thickness measures approx. 5mm

Second side plate measures approx. 3.16'' x 4.4''; thickness measures approx. 5mm

W side plate measures approx. 2.4'' x 1.93''; thickness measures approx. 5mm

End cap measures approx. 4.94'' x 3.38''; thickness measures approx. 7mm

Strap measures approx. 55.06'' x 11.53''; thickness measures approx. 6mm

Weighs approx. 6.61lbs.

Material: 100% Polyurethane – Strap; 100% Zinc Alloy – Center and Side Plates

Officially licensed

Imported

Brand: WWE Authentic Celebrate 35 years of the Ultimate Warrior with this Signature Series Championship Replica Title Belt. Only a handful of WWE Legends have staked claim to the coveted World Heavyweight Championship. Bring home one of the most prestigious prizes in sports entertainment history by grabbing this Replica title belt. Modeled after the one held by the sports entertainment icons of yesteryear, this is the perfect addition to any devout WWE fan's collection.

The championship is available for $499.99 on WWEShop.com