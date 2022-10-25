WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Will Ospreay Comments On Upcoming Match Against Tetsuya Naito in Osaka

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2022

Will Ospreay Comments On Upcoming Match Against Tetsuya Naito in Osaka

During an interview on The Commentary Booth, NJPW star and IWGP US Champion Will Ospreay discussed his upcoming match against Tetsuya Naito and much more.

Check out the highlights below:

On The United Empire:

 “I mean obviously, the conquest is always gold. We’re a unit of number ones. I don’t like the idea of slowing down. I feel like we’re getting a lot of momentum. Our merchandise was number one throughout all of this month for our collaboration with Justin Davis. We have been putting on a string of amazing matches, not just in Japan, but in England and in the United States. I would love to come back to Australia, I really hope so. I just got announced, I’m gonna go wrestle in Chile for the first time, so slick Willy with a big Willy is gonna be wrestling in Chile. I wanted to say that so bad. I’m very much looking forward to defending my United States Championship against Naito in Osaka.”

On his opportunities in NJPW: 

“For me, it’s just insanely humbling and it was grateful, the fact that I’ve got oxygen in my lungs. I’m alive and I’m well, and I get to wrestle in a company that I truly love being a part of. I’m just looking forward to carrying on wrestling for anyone that’s ever supported me or anyone that has ever bought merch or even enjoyed one of my matches. I’m super grateful and I can’t wait to keep doing it for you guys.”

Read more news on WNS:

Kurt Angle Reveals Chris Jericho Almost Started A Band With Him

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about learning to play the drums and idolizing KISS. "I love KISS. I g [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 25, 2022 12:32PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #njpw #will ospreay

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79121/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer