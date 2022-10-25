Will Ospreay Comments On Upcoming Match Against Tetsuya Naito in Osaka

During an interview on The Commentary Booth, NJPW star and IWGP US Champion Will Ospreay discussed his upcoming match against Tetsuya Naito and much more.

Check out the highlights below:

On The United Empire:

“I mean obviously, the conquest is always gold. We’re a unit of number ones. I don’t like the idea of slowing down. I feel like we’re getting a lot of momentum. Our merchandise was number one throughout all of this month for our collaboration with Justin Davis. We have been putting on a string of amazing matches, not just in Japan, but in England and in the United States. I would love to come back to Australia, I really hope so. I just got announced, I’m gonna go wrestle in Chile for the first time, so slick Willy with a big Willy is gonna be wrestling in Chile. I wanted to say that so bad. I’m very much looking forward to defending my United States Championship against Naito in Osaka.”

On his opportunities in NJPW:

“For me, it’s just insanely humbling and it was grateful, the fact that I’ve got oxygen in my lungs. I’m alive and I’m well, and I get to wrestle in a company that I truly love being a part of. I’m just looking forward to carrying on wrestling for anyone that’s ever supported me or anyone that has ever bought merch or even enjoyed one of my matches. I’m super grateful and I can’t wait to keep doing it for you guys.”

Read more news on WNS: