SPOILERS: WWE Main Event Taping (10/24/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 25, 2022

Prior to last night's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, two matches were taped for this week's episode of WWE Main Event.

Below are those two match results.

- Von Wagner def. Cedric Alexander in a Singles Match.
- WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke def. Kiana James in a Non-Title Match.

WWE Main Event airs each and every Thursday on Hulu.

It also airs on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.

Kofi Kingston Provides Positive Health Update On Big E

During an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Kofi Kingston provided an update on his fellow New Day member Big E, saying that t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 25, 2022 07:31AM

Source: rajah.com
