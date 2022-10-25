SPOILERS: WWE Main Event Taping (10/24/2022)

Prior to last night's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, two matches were taped for this week's episode of WWE Main Event.

Below are those two match results.

- Von Wagner def. Cedric Alexander in a Singles Match.

- WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke def. Kiana James in a Non-Title Match.

WWE Main Event airs each and every Thursday on Hulu.

It also airs on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.