SPOILERS: WWE Main Event Taping (10/24/2022)

Prior to last night's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, two matches were taped for this week's episode of WWE Main Event.
Below are those two match results.
- Von Wagner def. Cedric Alexander in a Singles Match.
- WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke def. Kiana James in a Non-Title Match.
WWE Main Event airs each and every Thursday on Hulu.
It also airs on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.
