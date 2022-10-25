CM Punk Investigation Reportedly "Wrapping Up" Soon

We recently reported that AEW is not looking to bring CM Punk to the company and the locker room is largely supportive of this move. This follows the AEW All Out infamous media scrum which resulted in Punk being involved in a real-life backstage fight.

In regards to the investigation into the alleged altercation, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio noted the investigation into the matter is ‘wrapping up.’

Meltzer explained:

“It’s so unlike most organisations in the sense that… when you’ve got the big star (CM Punk), and I know a lot of the locker room is very negative to him, but when you’ve got your big drawing card and something like that happens, you try to salvage it, save it.

“I know a lot of people are disappointed. I’m not saying that the decision is wrong. Considering how much time they put into the decision, and you know that, again, you’re not gonna get rid of your big drawing card unless it’s way way way over the bounds.”

In regards to why CM Punk's altercation was not worked into an on-screen storyline:

“Because you’re always gonna get a second chance. And he did after the Adam Page promo where he did that impromptu deal. Let’s say Sammy Guevara, for example, Sammy Guevara has a problem with Andrade. But he’s not feuding with him or anything. Just out of nowhere, while Andrade is backstage, (Sammy) just cuts that impromptu promo (like Punk did to Page), Sammy gets fired from that. No question about it. Punk didn’t because he’s Punk and that probably bought him extra. But then the other two things happened.

“So many people have brought up to me the idea of turning this into an angle, which certainly UFC would have turned this into an angle if the guys were in the same weight class and promoted the hell out of it and been happy to do so. And WWE probably would have as well. But maybe in this situation, they (AEW) felt that they just needed to (not turn it into an angle), and I know a lot of the talent felt that.

“This thing feels like it’s wrapping up, it feels like the Young Bucks and Omega are coming back somewhat soon. That’s not official or anything like that, just that feeling. There’s been teases and stuff.”

