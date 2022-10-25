WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Announce AEW Stars Scheduled To Appear At November 5 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2022

NJPW has announced a new match for their Battle Autumn event on November 5 in Osaka, Japan and some AEW stars are set to appear. FTR will be taking on mystery opponents at NJPW event.

As it stands now, here is the announced lineup for Battle Autumn in Osaka: 

- IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

- NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Hikuleo

- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira (c) vs. BUSHI & Titan

- IWGP World Television Championship tournament semifinals

- Kazuchika Okada in action

- Jay White in action

- Tama Tonga in action

- Aussie Open in action

- Master Wato & Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado & Hiromu Takahashi

- FTR in action

 


