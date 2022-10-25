NJPW Announce AEW Stars Scheduled To Appear At November 5 Event

NJPW has announced a new match for their Battle Autumn event on November 5 in Osaka, Japan and some AEW stars are set to appear. FTR will be taking on mystery opponents at NJPW event.
As it stands now, here is the announced lineup for Battle Autumn in Osaka:
- IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
- NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Hikuleo
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira (c) vs. BUSHI & Titan
- IWGP World Television Championship tournament semifinals
- Kazuchika Okada in action
- Jay White in action
- Tama Tonga in action
- Aussie Open in action
- Master Wato & Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado & Hiromu Takahashi
- FTR in action
FTR hit Osaka!@daxftr and @cashwheelerftr are coming to Battle Autumn November 5!— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 25, 2022
But who will they face?
Watch Battle Autumn LIVE IN ENGLISH on @njpwworld!#njpw #njautumn pic.twitter.com/jlkwQ72FqR
