NJPW Announce AEW Stars Scheduled To Appear At November 5 Event

As it stands now, here is the announced lineup for Battle Autumn in Osaka:

- IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

- NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Hikuleo

- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira (c) vs. BUSHI & Titan

- IWGP World Television Championship tournament semifinals

- Kazuchika Okada in action

- Jay White in action

- Tama Tonga in action

- Aussie Open in action

- Master Wato & Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado & Hiromu Takahashi

- FTR in action