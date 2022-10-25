WWE RAW Superstar Returns With A New Look

On Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match with a little assist.
Nikki Cross came out toward the end of the match and she attacked Belair which helped secure Bayley the win. Cross continued the attack after the match with it being revealed by the announcers she is no longer a superhero.
This change for Nikki has been planned for some time and going forward she will work as a heel and become a challenger for Belair's title.
Crazy Nikki Cross is back.— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) October 25, 2022
