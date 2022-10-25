WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW Superstar Returns With A New Look

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2022

On Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match with a little assist.

Nikki Cross came out toward the end of the match and she attacked Belair which helped secure Bayley the win. Cross continued the attack after the match with it being revealed by the announcers she is no longer a superhero.

This change for Nikki has been planned for some time and going forward she will work as a heel and become a challenger for Belair's title.

Tags: #wwe #raw #nikki cross

