Tristen Nash's Cause Of Death Revealed

During the latest episode of Kliq This with Kevin Nash, it was revealed how Nash's son Tristen passed away.

Tragically, Nash's 26-year-old son suffered a seizure, which led to a cardiac arrest that ultimately took his life.

“The seizure caused the cardiac arrest. He was basically dead in his room on the floor with the EMT working on him. They got him back and got him in the ambulance and they tried to save his life. So to the people at Halifax hospital, doctors and nurses, I thank you. “We both decided that we were going to stop drinking so it was a situation where you know we both went cold turkey. I don’t think either of us felt great because you stop drinking coffee for a day and you get a headache. I think we were both dealing with it.”

Nash revealed that drinking had played a factor.

“He had had a couple of incidents. We actually sat up here last Wednesday and in the course of the show, he drank four or five beers unbeknownst to me. I got pissed at him because he had a situation at the beginning of the year where he was hospitalized for almost 60 days.” "After the show, and a week later, he passes,” he said. “When you look back at things, it’s like, so he wasn’t feeling good. So we were kind of, my wife and I were just kind of like waiting on him hand and foot. We knew he was trying to do this. One of the things that if you WebMD that, one of the things of cold turkey is that you have an increased risk of having a seizure.”

Nash also revisited the conversation that doctors had with him.