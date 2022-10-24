PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 145 Results

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 145: Wrestling Witch Face - Trick or Treat event from the Electric Ballroom in London, England on October 23rd, 2022.
The results are as follows:
- Natural Progression Series 8 Semifinal: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Leon Slater
- Anthony Ogogo (w/ Adebayo Akinfenwa) def. Malik (w/ Kosta Konstantino)
- Nina Samuels def. Alexxis Falcon
- Natural Progression Series 8 Semifinal: Tate Mayfairs def. Nico Angelo
- FSU (Eddie Dennis & Mark Andrews) def. CPF (Callum Newman & Danny Black)
- wXw Shotgun Championship: Maggot (c) def. Man Like DeReiss
- The Lana Austin Experience (Lana Austin, LA Taylor, Skye Smitson & Taonga) def. Baby Allison, Kanji, Millie McKenzie & Rhio
- PROGRESS Atlas Championship: Big Damo (c) def. Luke Jacobs
- PROGRESS World Championship: Spike Trivet (c) def. Dan Moloney
