Alexa Bliss: "People Forget That There Is A Person Behind The Character We Are Portraying On TV."

Alexa Bliss was recently interviewed by Alistair McGeorge of Metro, where she spoke about the differences between her real life self and the character she portrays on television, and how fans need to be mindful of the differences.

"I feel like a lot of people don’t really understand – nine times out of 10 when you see us performing, we are going on no sleep, we are going on beat up bodies because we do travel four, five, six days a week. We are emotionally exhausted, we are mentally exhausted, we are physically exhausted but we are doing it to entertain everyone else."

On people voicing their opinions:

"I agree that everyone should have the right to speak their opinion. But when you talk about us as human beings, people, and not our characters, that’s where the line stops and I don’t feel like that’s OK. But we do it because we love what we do, we love entertaining people. It’s really disheartening and heartbreaking when we are putting our all out there."

On trying to keep in shape:

"It’s my physical best. I know it may look like my best, but that’s all the energy I had to give that day. I gave my personal all. We’re told how terrible we are and how we should be fired – that’s not nice, and people forget that there is a person behind the character we are portraying on TV."

Finally, Alexa closed with this: