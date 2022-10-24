New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Anderson and Luke Gallows recently returned to reunite with AJ Styles and The O.C will go up against The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5 in Saudi Arabia.

Tonight Karl Anderson takes on The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor. This match joins RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair taking on Bayley in a non-title match.

