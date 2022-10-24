Matt Hardy Says He Still "Loves WWE" But Is Willing To Retire In AEW

On the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the topic of whether or not Matt Hardy wants to go back to WWE was brought up.
Here's what he had to say:
"I don't know. In all honesty, I can see myself retiring with AEW, I love being here. I love the family feel that it has and I love just the lack of horseshit and bullshit, you know, it's pretty much straightforward. Tony [Khan] is really good with working with people and remembering [wrestlers are] human beings, and especially people that have families and allowing them to take time off and address issues that there may be. So he's great with that. He works around people's schedules and whatnot. So I love AEW, and I'm very cool with spending the rest of my career in AEW."
"With that being said, I love WWE as well. I think it's a big positive that Triple H has taken over and has been in charge. I would imagine it's going to continue to change as it evolves over the next few years with him at the helm."
