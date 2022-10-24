WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Matt Hardy Says He Still "Loves WWE" But Is Willing To Retire In AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 24, 2022

Matt Hardy Says He Still "Loves WWE" But Is Willing To Retire In AEW

On the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the topic of whether or not Matt Hardy wants to go back to WWE was brought up.

Here's what he had to say:

"I don't know. In all honesty, I can see myself retiring with AEW, I love being here. I love the family feel that it has and I love just the lack of horseshit and bullshit, you know, it's pretty much straightforward. Tony [Khan] is really good with working with people and remembering [wrestlers are] human beings, and especially people that have families and allowing them to take time off and address issues that there may be. So he's great with that. He works around people's schedules and whatnot. So I love AEW, and I'm very cool with spending the rest of my career in AEW."

"With that being said, I love WWE as well. I think it's a big positive that Triple H has taken over and has been in charge. I would imagine it's going to continue to change as it evolves over the next few years with him at the helm."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #matt hardy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79104/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer