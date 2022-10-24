Jim Ross Reflects On HLA Segments On RAW

During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross explained the reason why WWE's infamous 'HLA' segments did not work and why he wasn't a fan.

J.R. said:

"It would’ve been another short creative meeting. ‘Here’s what we want to do,’ and my vote would have been no. I’m not a big fan – there’s certain things in wrestling that creatively, somebody can say ‘all is fair, it’s just wrestling.’ But you’ve still gotta have some sort of integrity, some sort of creative continuity. I often wondered this in response to your question. How does a mom and dad explain to a kid what the hell HLA is? If I’ve got an eight-year-old kid, I might not be ready to talk to them about the birds and the bees. It just didn’t fit. We were trying so hard to emphasize the entertainment aspect of sports entertainment and deemphasize the sports side of this equation. I wasn’t a big fan of it."