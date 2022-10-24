WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Being Listed Internally As The Top Babyface On SmackDown

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 24, 2022

PWInsider is currently reporting that Bray Wyatt is currently listed backstage as the top babyface for the SmackDown brand, with Drew McIntyre being second on the list.

Wyatt is currently the top merchandise seller in WWE Shop, and there are plans for more merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.

WWE has been pleased with how Wyatt’s return has been handled, especially the ‘White Rabbit’ clues leading up to his return. They plan to do similar content for future storylines, even those not involving Wyatt if it fits a certain storyline.

There were reportedly several people who pushed for that kind of promotion in the past but the old regime never went for it.

